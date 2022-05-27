Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Holdings Increased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $16,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,185,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,980,000 after acquiring an additional 105,822 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,229,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,776,000 after acquiring an additional 38,768 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,710,000 after acquiring an additional 165,667 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,061,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,193,000 after buying an additional 17,848 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ROP opened at $432.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $455.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $402.05 and a 52 week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROP. Barclays dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $505.55.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

