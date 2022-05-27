Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWAF) PT Lowered to 2,485.00 at Morgan Stanley

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWAF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from 2,570.00 to 2,485.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

RKWAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rockwool A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a 2,400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rockwool A/S from 1,970.00 to 1,860.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Rockwool A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

OTCMKTS:RKWAF opened at $378.59 on Monday. Rockwool A/S has a 12-month low of $378.59 and a 12-month high of $378.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.59.

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

