Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) rose 8.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 5.16 and last traded at 5.05. Approximately 116,187 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,107,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.66.

RKLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA to $6.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 17.72.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is 7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 7.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,019,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,993,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 54,573 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 31,293 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,260,000.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

