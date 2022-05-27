Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Receives 17.72 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is 17.72.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RKLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Rocket Lab USA to $6.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hall Kathryn A. purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 151.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,303 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 30,303 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RKLB opened at 4.66 on Tuesday. Rocket Lab USA has a 52-week low of 4.27 and a 52-week high of 21.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is 7.15 and its 200-day moving average is 9.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

