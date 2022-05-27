Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 116.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,659 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $10,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSG opened at $88.89 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.19 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.89 and a 200 day moving average of $104.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

