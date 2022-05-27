Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $173.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.96 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,604,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,860 shares of company stock valued at $30,934,358 over the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.80.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

