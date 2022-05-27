Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 1,664 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $9,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 27,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 116,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $174.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.46. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,555 shares of company stock worth $7,679,185. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.47.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

