Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,123 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,985 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of MasTec worth $9,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,287,000. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 210.7% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 859,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,127,000 after purchasing an additional 582,618 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,272,000 after purchasing an additional 313,074 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in MasTec by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,594,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,290,000 after purchasing an additional 240,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 557,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,428,000 after purchasing an additional 220,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $83.09 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.72 and a 12-month high of $122.33. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.53.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on MasTec from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.83.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

