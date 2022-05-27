Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $8.98 Million Stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,208 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.56% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $8,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 169,093 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 84,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,075,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,901,000 after buying an additional 185,449 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA COPX opened at $39.05 on Friday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $32.88 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.76.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

