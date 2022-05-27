Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $8,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $146.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.61 and its 200 day moving average is $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.20. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $147.99.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.46%.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FANG. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy to $188.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.63.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

