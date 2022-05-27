Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 650.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,171 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $8,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $90.28 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $108.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

