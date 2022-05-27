Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,503 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $9,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,414,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056,235 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,297.1% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,317,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,325,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,151,000 after purchasing an additional 416,628 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,851,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,547,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,143,000 after buying an additional 755,128 shares during the period.

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.30. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

