Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.18

Shares of Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.18 and traded as low as C$4.71. Rock Tech Lithium shares last traded at C$4.77, with a volume of 15,317 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$358.31 million and a PE ratio of -13.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
About Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK)
Recommended Stories
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Receive News & Ratings for Rock Tech Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rock Tech Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.