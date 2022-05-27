Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.18

Shares of Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.18 and traded as low as C$4.71. Rock Tech Lithium shares last traded at C$4.77, with a volume of 15,317 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$358.31 million and a PE ratio of -13.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK)

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

