Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Morgan Stanley

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $30.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.50. Roblox has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.99 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,577 shares of company stock worth $1,481,106. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Roblox by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

