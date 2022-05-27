Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Up 9.4%

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) shot up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $10.15. 524,849 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 22,126,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.59. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.91.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 33.63% and a negative net margin of 203.12%. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,181 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $269,907.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555,147.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 115,026 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,166,363.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,262,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,796,811.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,975 shares of company stock worth $3,348,792 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 560,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 39,432 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at $274,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at $688,000. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at $13,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

