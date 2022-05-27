Robert Yates Clagett Purchases 1,920 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) Director Robert Yates Clagett purchased 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $24,864.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,357.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:FRST opened at $13.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $322.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $16.54.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Primis Financial had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 21.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Primis Financial by 25.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after acquiring an additional 317,085 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Primis Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,455,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after buying an additional 36,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Primis Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,992,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Primis Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,393,000 after buying an additional 26,515 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Primis Financial by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after buying an additional 112,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

FRST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Primis Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

About Primis Financial (Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.