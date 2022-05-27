Robert W. Baird Increases Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Price Target to $32.00

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TITN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.50.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

TITN stock opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $38.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $605.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.65.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,575,000 after purchasing an additional 25,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,422,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,915,000 after acquiring an additional 14,828 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 874,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,712,000 after acquiring an additional 81,605 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 724,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,783,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 607,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,170,000 after acquiring an additional 75,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.