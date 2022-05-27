Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $80.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $125.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. CL King lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.33.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $86.91 on Thursday. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $83.46 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.19 and a 200 day moving average of $110.83.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

In other Robert Half International news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,370,000 after buying an additional 42,681 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at about $636,060,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,327,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,142,000 after buying an additional 38,114 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,644,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,909,000 after buying an additional 239,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,007,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

