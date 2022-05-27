Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Holdings Boosted by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150,320 shares during the period. Robert Half International comprises 2.7% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Unigestion Holding SA owned 0.54% of Robert Half International worth $66,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,644,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,909,000 after purchasing an additional 239,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,749,000 after purchasing an additional 552,918 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Robert Half International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,020,000 after purchasing an additional 36,308 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Robert Half International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,871,000 after purchasing an additional 32,017 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Robert Half International news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RHI traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.91. 1,480,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,616. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.46 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CL King boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

