RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis Purchases 20,000 Shares

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) CEO Vladimir Shmunis acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 289,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,223,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

RingCentral stock opened at $61.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.95 and a 1 year high of $315.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. RingCentral’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised RingCentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.68.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in RingCentral by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,577,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,955,000 after purchasing an additional 388,302 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its holdings in RingCentral by 38.5% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 11,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 61,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 276.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

