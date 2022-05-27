Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Rightmove stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,772. Rightmove has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.1104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rightmove from GBX 650 ($8.18) to GBX 618 ($7.78) in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Rightmove from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rightmove from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Rightmove from GBX 710 ($8.93) to GBX 740 ($9.31) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rightmove currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $679.00.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

