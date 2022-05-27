Rightmove (LON:RMV) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RMV. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rightmove to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 630 ($7.93) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Rightmove from GBX 630 ($7.93) to GBX 610 ($7.68) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 795 ($10.00) to GBX 800 ($10.07) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 649.33 ($8.17).

LON:RMV opened at GBX 588.80 ($7.41) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £4.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 612.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 671.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. Rightmove has a 1-year low of GBX 518.50 ($6.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 810 ($10.19).

In other news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 2,313 shares of Rightmove stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.25), for a total value of £15,173.28 ($19,093.09).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

