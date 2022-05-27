RH (NYSE:RH) Receives $578.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $578.18.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on RH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered RH from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $634.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $278.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $323.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.26. RH has a 52-week low of $236.29 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.91.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RH will post 26.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $5,595,530.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,027,501.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total value of $121,742,198.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares in the company, valued at $958,597,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 449,608 shares of company stock worth $144,996,637 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in RH by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

