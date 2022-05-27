REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. REX American Resources had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS.
Shares of REX opened at $87.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $515.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.08. REX American Resources has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $113.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.23.
In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $115,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several analysts have recently commented on REX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of REX American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut REX American Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of REX American Resources from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.
REX American Resources Company Profile
REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.
