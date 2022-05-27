Revelation Capital Management LLC Invests $6.72 Million in NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE)

Revelation Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 666,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,000. NeuroPace accounts for approximately 6.5% of Revelation Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Revelation Capital Management LLC owned 2.74% of NeuroPace as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NPCE. KCK LTD. purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,661,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NeuroPace by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,309,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,275,000 after buying an additional 638,867 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeuroPace by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 517,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after buying an additional 114,438 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NPCE traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.19. 28,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,694. NeuroPace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 10.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.30 million and a PE ratio of -3.47.

NeuroPace ( NASDAQ:NPCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 47.77% and a negative net margin of 85.42%. The company had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NPCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on NeuroPace from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NeuroPace from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data; and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

