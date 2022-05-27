Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Gap Up to $12.70

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.70, but opened at $13.44. Revance Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 1,420 shares trading hands.

RVNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The firm has a market cap of $979.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 273.73% and a negative net margin of 305.27%. The company had revenue of $25.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

