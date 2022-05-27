Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective lowered by Guggenheim from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.27.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $51.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.90. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $49.35 and a 12 month high of $70.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 92.5% during the first quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $926,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,576,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,194,262,000 after purchasing an additional 100,145 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 22.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 56,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $6,586,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

