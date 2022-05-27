Resonate Capital LLC Takes $1.75 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Resonate Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.5% of Resonate Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,473,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.79. The firm has a market cap of $252.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $230.89.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $6.89. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.47.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

