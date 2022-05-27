Resonate Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Resonate Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,016 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,000. Twilio accounts for 3.2% of Resonate Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Twilio by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after buying an additional 152,151 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,456,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,141,000 after purchasing an additional 346,907 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,953,000 after purchasing an additional 810,637 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,324,000 after purchasing an additional 621,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,984,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 689,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.76.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $325,041.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,099,106.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,535 shares of company stock worth $1,510,014. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $7.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875,039. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.88. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.67 and a 12-month high of $412.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Twilio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.