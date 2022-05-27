Resonate Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 44,579 Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Resonate Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,950,000. Papa John’s International makes up about 5.2% of Resonate Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Resonate Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Papa John’s International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 115,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 77,299 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,891,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PZZA. UBS Group lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $144.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $122.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.20.

Shares of PZZA traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.01. 14,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,246. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -154.51, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $74.46 and a one year high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 75.29% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $542.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -254.55%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

