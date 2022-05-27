Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $285.57.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,518,831.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,786,000 after buying an additional 85,857 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 182.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after buying an additional 18,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth approximately $816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $10.87 on Friday, reaching $170.04. 515,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,720. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $137.21 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.18 and its 200-day moving average is $201.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 67.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.48 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repligen will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

