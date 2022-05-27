ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.93 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.40 million and the highest is $5.00 million. ReneSola reported sales of $22.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year sales of $111.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.00 million to $115.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $135.52 million, with estimates ranging from $125.20 million to $143.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SOL shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ReneSola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

Shares of SOL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.69. 364,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,932. ReneSola has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.38 and a quick ratio of 9.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.86 million, a P/E ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOL. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in ReneSola by 143.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.

