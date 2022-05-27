Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) PT Lowered to $42.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relay Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.25.

RLAY stock opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. Relay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.37 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.40.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $191,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,398 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,091 over the last quarter. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 211.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,779 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,843,000 after purchasing an additional 79,037 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

