Reef (REEF) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Exchanges

Reef (REEF) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Reef has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. Reef has a total market capitalization of $75.37 million and $17.52 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,267.22 or 1.00054985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00148682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 19,442,458,698 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

