Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Short Interest Update

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 3,400.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDEIY. UBS Group raised Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Red Eléctrica Corporación from €20.00 ($21.28) to €20.50 ($21.81) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of RDEIY stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $10.82.

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

