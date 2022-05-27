Realty Income (NYSE:O) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Market Perform”

Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $73.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on O. Capital One Financial restated an equal weight rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.40.

NYSE O opened at $68.07 on Monday. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $62.74 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 66.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.91.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 290.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of O. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

