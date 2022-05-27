Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Taconic Capital Advisors LP

Taconic Capital Advisors LP cut its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,937,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,283,000 after acquiring an additional 757,658 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Realty Income by 647.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Realty Income by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,333. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.91. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $62.74 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 290.20%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.40.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

