RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,100 shares, an increase of 221.6% from the April 30th total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RCMT. TheStreet raised RCM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on RCM Technologies from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on RCM Technologies from $7.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on RCM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 1,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $30,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,474,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,490,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $66,032.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 646,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,576,467.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,464. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in RCM Technologies by 452.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $233.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.03. RCM Technologies has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $24.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.35. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 46.67% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

