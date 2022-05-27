RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Issues Earnings Results

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. RBC Bearings updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $169.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.88. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $152.90 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 81.76 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $1,135,521.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,261.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 20.4% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $53,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

