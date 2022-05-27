Razor Network (RAZOR) Market Capitalization Tops $1.67 Million

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Razor Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Razor Network has a market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $925,496.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Razor Network has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001336 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000125 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005650 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001835 BTC.

About Razor Network

RAZOR is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 264,802,446 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork . Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

Razor Network Coin Trading

