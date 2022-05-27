Ravencoin Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last Week (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0263 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $275.31 million and $10.89 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.11 or 0.01806144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003469 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003473 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,797.20 or 1.00001320 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.53 or 0.00512302 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 10,473,290,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

