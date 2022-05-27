Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $31.13 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be bought for $3.01 or 0.00010377 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 181.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,739.98 or 1.88828106 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 331.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.32 or 0.00508194 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00033745 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index was first traded on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 10,349,367 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

