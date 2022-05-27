Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RDUS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Radius Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radius Health from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Radius Health has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $6.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.02. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.19). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Radius Health will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 477,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,661,479.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,733,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,645,806.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Radius Health by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 305,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 319.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 66,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 522.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 112,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 40.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares in the last quarter.

About Radius Health (Get Rating)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.