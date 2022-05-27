Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,156 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 78,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 3rd quarter valued at $790,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V alerts:

NASDAQ:HCIC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,961. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. It intends to engage in the industrial technology and infrastructure sectors. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.