Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes $2.97 Million Position in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,947,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $6,937,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,950,000. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Newcourt Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01. Newcourt Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

