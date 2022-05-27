Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes $14.18 Million Position in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SIER)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SIER – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,449,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,181,000. Sierra Lake Acquisition makes up about 0.4% of Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 16.81% of Sierra Lake Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIER. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,377,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,377,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIER remained flat at $$9.87 during trading on Thursday. 401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,018. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87.

Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

