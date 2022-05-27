Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,653 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.34% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 66.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 4.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 30.8% in the third quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 23,566 shares during the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AUS remained flat at $$9.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 133,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,590. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III.

