Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 100,000 Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JWACU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JWACU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JWACU. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,500,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,699,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $9,623,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,575,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,326,000.

NASDAQ:JWACU remained flat at $$10.13 during midday trading on Friday. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,567. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.13. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $10.13.

