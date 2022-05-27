Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 4th quarter valued at $13,750,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 4th quarter valued at $5,868,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 4th quarter worth about $4,599,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 4th quarter worth about $3,150,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 4th quarter worth about $3,054,000.

Get Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. alerts:

Shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,910. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $10.30.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.