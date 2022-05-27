Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Position in IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,958,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,000. IX Acquisition comprises about 0.5% of Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 6.81% of IX Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXAQ. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of IX Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IX Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in IX Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,506,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in IX Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,395,000. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IX Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:IXAQ remained flat at $$9.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday. IX Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $9.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81.

IX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.